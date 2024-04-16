KKR v RR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Kolkata, April 16 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in its third home game of the IPL 2024 season on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2024 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.767. The Royals have won five matches and lost one.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have played five games this season, winning four and losing one. KKR are second in the IPL standings with eight points.

The two teams have played each other 28 times in the IPL. RR have been victorious on 13 occasions, with the KKR winning 14. One match was abandoned.

KKR v RR head-to-head 28-

Kolkata Knight Riders: 13

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Abandoned: 1

KKR v RR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

KKR v RR match venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast of KKR v RR match on television in India: KKR v RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v RR will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

