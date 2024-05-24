Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships: Rinku Hooda wins bronze in F-46 Javelin Throw event

Kobe [Japan], May 24 : The flurry of medals in India's tally continued after Rinku Hooda secured a bronze medal in the Men's F-46 Javelin Throw event in the ongoing Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships on Friday.

Hooda sent his javelin to a distance of 62.77m to settle for a bronze medal. The first and the third spot were separated by just 2.39m. His podium finish marked India's 13th medal in the ongoing competition.

Cuba's Guillermo Varona Gonzalez set the championship record with an attempt of 65.16m. Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyantha Herath walked away with the silver medal with his season-best throw of 64.59m.

Rinku consistently breached the 60m mark in his six attempts throughout the event. In his fourth attempt, he assured a bronze medal with a throw of 62.77m.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh was cruising towards a gold medal after he registered 64.59m in his second attempt.

But Guillermo, in his sixth and final attempt, ran away with the gold medal by setting the championship record with a throw of 65.16m.

Apart from Hooda, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh were also competing for a podium finish. Ajeet ended the event in the fourth spot, just 0.66m shy of a spot on the podium.

His best throw of 62.11m came in his fourth attempt of the event. Sundar ended up in the eighth spot by registering a throw of 59.03m which came in his second try.

This wasn't India's first medal in the javelin throw in Kobe 2024. Sumit Antil won the gold whereas Sandeep grabbed a bronze medal in the men's F64 javelin event earlier this week.

Antil was consistent throughout his outing. In his first attempt, he sent his javelin to 68.17 metres.

But it was his second throw that helped him clinch the top finish. He managed to pull off a 69.50m throw which was his season-best throw as well. Sandeep's best throws of 60.41m helped him bag a bronze medal in the event.

