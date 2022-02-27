Kolkata Thunderbolts defeat Ahmedabad Defenders, crowned champions of Prime Volleyball League

Hyderabad, Feb 27 The Kolkata Thunderbolts emerged as the winners of the Prime Volleyball League after defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15-13, 15-10, 15-12 in the final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday.

Kolkata Thunderbolts' Vinit Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The Defenders committed a couple of unforced errors as the Thunderbolts took the lead at 5-3 in the first set. Vinit Kumar stood tall as Kolkata continued to hold the edge at 10-8. However, Shon T John produced a magnificent spike as Ahmedabad leveled the scores at 13-13. But, Vinit pulled off a spectacular serve to help the Thunderbolts close out the first set at 15-13

Captain Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar showed their brilliance as Kolkata took a massive lead at 9-5 in the second set. Thereafter, Rahul effected a magnificent spike as the Thunderbolts continued to forge ahead. The Thunderbolts eventually closed out the second set at 15-10 after winning a Super Point and took a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Thunderbolts continued to dominate the match as they held the lead at 8-5 in the third set. Manoj LM tried to keep the Defenders in the contest, but Kolkata kept producing brilliant spikes to stay ahead at 11-8. The Thunderbolts rode on the momentum and closed out the third set at 15-12 to clinch the championship.

Vinit Kumar (Kolkata Thunderbolts) was the adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Season, SV Guru Prasanth (Hyderabad Black Hawks) bagged the Emerging Player of the Season, Angamuthu (Ahmedabad Defenders) won the Best Spiker of the Season, John Joseph EJ (Hyderabad Black Hawks) was awarded the Best Blocker of the Season and Shon T John (Ahmedabad Defenders) won the Fantasy Player of the Season.

