Krishna Nagar gears up for Paris Paralympics, aiming to defend his gold medal

By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], August 23 : With the Paris Paralympics on the horizon, Indian para-badminton player Krishna Nagar is poised to make his mark once again on the international stage. As the reigning gold medallist, Nagar has expressed his excitement for the upcoming event and remains focused on defending his title.

"I am very excited for the Paralympics, and my preparation is better than before," Nagar told ANI.

"I will try to defend my gold medal for the country. People are rooting for us, and hopefully, we will not disappoint them. I will strive to win the gold medal again," he added.

With the confidence and determination of a seasoned athlete, Krishna has set ambitious goals not only for himself but also for the entire Indian contingent.

He expressed optimism about the team's performance, stating, "We will try to get 25+ medals this time."

Nagar draws significant inspiration from Devendra Jhajharia, a senior athlete and the current President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

"I am very inspired by Devendra Jhajharia. He has asked us to secure 25 medals, and we will try to achieve that, but we will aim for more," Krishna said, showing his respect for the veteran athlete and his leadership.

However, not everything is going smoothly for the team. A significant setback has come in the form of the absence of Pramod Bhagat, a fellow para-badminton player, who has been ruled out of the competition due to an anti-doping violation.

Bhagat has claimed the issue is due to a technical glitch, but his absence will undoubtedly impact the team's medal prospects.

Krishna, who views Bhagat as an elder brother, expressed his dismay, stating, "It will obviously be a huge setback for us. We can say that we lost one medal here because of his absence."

Despite this challenge, Krishna remains upbeat about the overall preparations and the support they are receiving.

"The government is literally supporting us, both in the Olympics and the Paralympics," he noted, acknowledging the role of the authorities in promoting and backing the athletes.

A key figure in Krishna's journey has been his coach, Yadvendra Singh, who has been with him since his childhood.

Singh's guidance has been instrumental in shaping Nagar's career, and his presence in Paris will be a tremendous morale booster.

"My coach, Yadvendra Singh, who has been training me since my childhood, is also travelling with me. His visa issues have been resolved. He will be sitting in the audience, and that will be a huge boost for me," Krishna shared, underlining the importance of his coach's support.

As the Paris Paralympics approach, Krishna Nagar's dedication and determination, coupled with the solid backing of his coach, the government, and the Indian public, set a positive tone for his pursuit of gold. While challenges lie ahead, the spirit and resolve of this Indian para-badminton star shine brightly, promising an inspiring performance on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor