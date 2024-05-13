La Liga 2023-24: Spanish league set for decisive relegation battles in midweek action

Madrid, May 13 There is no rest in La Liga as the end of the season approaches with a round of midweek matches which will have an important say in who finishes second and who is relegated along with Almeria and Granada. Girona's home game against Villarreal sees the two top scorers in La Liga go head-to-head, with Girona's attack led by Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, who has 20 goals, facing Villarreal's 19-goal Alexander Sorloth, who goes into the game after scoring a late winner at home to Sevilla.

Girona have the advantage of 24 hours extra rest after their 2-2 draw away to Alaves on Friday and the game could see them strengthen their grip on second, depending on FC Barcelona's result at home to Real Sociedad on Monday.

Mallorca's win at home to Las Palmas keeps them six points clear of the relegation zone with just nine points left to play. A win away to Osasuna would assure their survival for another year, given their better head-to-head goal difference with 18th-placed Cadiz, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid will share the 36th league title of their history with their supporters ahead of their match at home to Alaves.

Carlo Ancelotti can be expected to make further rotations to his starting 11, while Alaves travel to Madrid after a successful return to the top-flight sees them comfortable and safe in mid-table. The relegation battle will also be in the spotlight on Wednesday when Rayo Vallecano play at home to Granada, while Celta entertain Athletic Club Bilbao and Cadiz have a difficult but must-win visit to Sevilla.

