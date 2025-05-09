La Liga 2024-25: Girona coach Michel taken to hospital ahead of key game

Madrid, May 9 Girona coach Michel Sanchez has been taken to the hospital a day before his side plays a vital match in its efforts to avoid relegation to the Spanish second division.

The club from the northeast of Spain stated on Friday morning, explaining that Michel has been "hospitalized due to a health issue," adding the coach was "under medical observation as a precaution and is progressing favorably."

"He is receiving appropriate care, and we expect his recovery in the coming days. The coach will not be able to lead the team from the bench in tomorrow's match at Montilivi [stadium]," informed the club, which did not give more details about the problem.

The 49-year-old Michel also published a message saying, "After a health setback, I won't be able to be in the dugout for the game against Villarreal on Saturday."

"I have to stop for a few days to be able to recover and be back as soon as possible."

Girona currently sit 15th in La Liga with 38 points from 34 matches, six clear of the bottom three with four games left to play, reports Xinhua.

The club played in the UEFA Champions League this season, but the extra games coupled with the loss of key players last summer have made it a difficult campaign for Michel's side.

Girona have two difficult home games against Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, as well as away games against Valladolid and Real Sociedad, to get points to assure their survival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor