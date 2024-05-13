La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 35

Madrid (Spain), May 13 With three rounds of games to play this season, La Liga still has some issues to resolve regarding Europe and who will join Almeria and Granada in the second division. Here is what we learned from Matchday 35 in Spain.

1. FRIGHTENING SQUAD DEPTH FOR REAL MADRID

Real Madrid won 4-0 away to a Granada side that had its relegation to the second division confirmed minutes before kickoff after Mallorca won at home to Las Palmas, but even so it was an impressive display from a team that had to dig deep to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final less than 72 hours earlier.

Real Madrid players such as Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Fran Garcia all showed they would be regulars in nearly every other side in Spain, and with Brazil international Endrick and Kylian Mbappe going to join over the summer, nobody else in Spain will be able to compete - especially bearing in mind financial restrictions, reports Xinhua.

2. ATLETICO MADRID SHOULD LOOK FOR MORE

Rodrigo de Paul's stunning volley six minutes from time gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at home to Celta that leaves them needing one more win to confirm qualification for next season's Champions League.

Atletico's accountants will be happy, but the fact is that Atletico now have the second-highest spending ceiling in La Liga (over 100 million U.S. dollars more than Barcelona).

However, Diego Simeone's side has never been in this season's title race, has lost its Copa del Rey semifinal against Athletic Club Bilbao who have a third of their annual budget and lost a 2-0 advantage in the Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund. Some think they should be doing a bit better.

3. DESERVED LANDMARK FOR INAKI WILLIAMS

Athletic Club Bilbao forward Inaki Williams scored his 100th goal for the club in their 2-2 draw at home to Osasuna on Saturday night with an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

The landmark is hugely deserved by the 29-year-old, who has spent his entire career with Athletic and, who along with his brother Nico, has become an important voice against racism and in favor of integration in Spain.

Williams has shown incredible stamina in his career and holds the record of 251 consecutive appearances in La Liga, which is all the more impressive considering he is a forward and not a goalkeeper.

4. CADIZ CLING ON TO SURVIVAL

Cadiz's 1-0 win at home to Getafe kept their chances of avoiding relegation alive for another week, leaving them six points behind Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano and five behind Celta Vigo, with nine points left to play for.

Rayo would hope to ensure their survival at home to Granada on Wednesday, while Mallorca travel to play Osasuna and Celta are at home to Athletic Club Bilbao, who have little to play for.

Cadiz, meanwhile, travel to Sevilla for a derby they have to win against a rival that won't give anything away as coach Quique Sanchez Flores looks to earn a new contract.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor