La Liga: Real Betis inch ahead of Real Sociedad in the race for the Europa League

New Delhi, May 15 There are now just three match days remaining in La Liga EA Sports this season and there is so much still to play for. Several clubs are currently taking part in the race to qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA competitions and the battle is ever so tight.

While it seems Atletico de Madrid will finish fourth and Athletic Club will come fifth, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’ll take sixth place, which is a Europa League berth, and who’ll claim seventh place, which is a Conference League ticket. Below is the summary of how each of the clubs in this contest are performing, from sixth-placed Real Betis down to ninth-placed Villarreal CF.

Real Betis (6th, 55 points)

Under Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis have qualified for Europe in each of the past three seasons. Never before had the club made it to UEFA competition for three seasons in a row and now they’re aiming to extend that record to four consecutive seasons. Having won four and drawn one of their past five games, Los Verdiblancos aren’t just in the European positions as things stands, but they’ve overtaken Real Sociedad to move into sixth place, which means Europa League football rather than Conference League.

Remaining fixtures: UD Las Palmas (A), Real Sociedad (H), Real Madrid (A)

Real Sociedad (7th, 54 points)

As things stand, Real Sociedad would qualify for the Conference League as the seventh-placed team in La Liga EA Sports. But, they were on course for the Europa League for most of the season, so that could be viewed as a disappointment. Just one point behind Real Betis, and with a direct duel against the Andalusians to come, La Real will aim to move back up the table.

Remaining fixtures: Valencia CF (H), Real Betis (A), Atlético de Madrid (H)

Valencia CF (8th, 48 points)

Valencia CF haven’t won since Matchday 31 and have slipped out of the European spots in recent weeks. Rubén Baraja’s charges have some difficult fixtures ahead too, so will have to produce something exceptional to qualify for Europe. The one positive for Los Che is they can take points off direct rival Real Sociedad, if they win their next match.

Remaining fixtures: Real Sociedad (A), Girona FC (H), RC Celta (A)

Villarreal CF (9th, 48 points)

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like Villarreal CF were too far behind to stand a chance of qualifying for Europe for a fifth consecutive season. However, they have been in good form of late, as they have seven wins from their past 10 games. Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth is banging in the goals and the defense of El Submarino Amarillo has improved, so don’t rule out Villarreal CF when it comes to this enthralling European race.

Remaining fixtures: Girona FC (A), Real Madrid (H), CA Osasuna (A)

