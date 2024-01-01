Ladakh announces teams for Ice Hockey League

Leh [India], January 1 : The Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh has revealed the names and logos of 15 teams that will take part in the first-ever Ice Hockey League in Ladakh from January 3 to January 13.

According to a press release, the revelation was done via a roadshow with Royal Enfield riders being flagged in by Sonam Chosjor, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Leh. The riders rode from the NDS Sports complex to the Leh main market which is at the heart of the city.

During the event, official jerseys were handed over to respective captains of the 15 participating teams, of which ten are men's and five are women's. The start of a competitive league specifically for the civilian population of Ladakh will go a long way in scouting and nurturing local talent from rural areas of Ladakh, the release said.

Training and selection camps were set up across five of the seven zones of Ladakh, - Changthang, Leh (which also includes camps for Nubra and Zanskar), Sham, Drass and Shakar Chiktan. Players and teams that will participate in the League have been selected from these zonal camps by a committee comprising members from the Department of Youth Services & Sports (DYSS), Ice Hockey Association for Ladakh (IHAL), Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation (LWIHF), zonal heads and local Ladakhi coaches, a release said.

The Ice Hockey League has been initiated to create a competitive environment to grow the sport from grassroots levels, which is also in line with the roadmap laid out in The Game Changer - Blueprint for the Development of Ice Hockey in Ladakh.

Teams: United Nubra, Sham Eagles, Sham Wolves, Shakar Chiktan Royals, Shakar Chiktan Queens, Humas Queens, Changla Lamo, Maryul Spamo Leh, Changthang Shans, Changla Blaster, Humas Warriors, Zangskar Chaddar Tamers, Purig warriors, Maryul Spawo and Kangs Sings Leh.

