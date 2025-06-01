Lalchand Rajput appointed League Advisor for T20 Mumbai League 2025

Mumbai, June 1, 2025 The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed former India cricketer and veteran coach Lalchand Rajput as the League Advisor for the upcoming T20 Mumbai League 2025 and also announced a dedicated team of scouts who will work along with him to strengthen talent identification and development.

Season 3 of T20 Mumbai League is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium from June 4 to 12.

The 63-year-old seasoned cricket professional, who served as the manager of the Indian team during their T20I World Cup-winning campaign in 2007, is currently the head coach of the United Arab Emirates national team. In the past, he has also coached Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Rajput brings a wealth of experience in both domestic and international cricket, having held various leadership and coaching roles over the years. As League Advisor, he will lead a dedicated team of scouts comprising Sanjay Patil, Ghulam Parkar, Ravi Thakkar, and Musavir Khote — all highly respected figures in Mumbai’s cricketing fraternity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lalchand Rajput as the League Advisor for the T20 Mumbai League 2025. His vast experience and dedication to the development of the game make him the perfect choice to guide the league and nurture emerging talent. We are confident that under his leadership, the league will continue to grow as a premier platform for showcasing Mumbai’s cricketing excellence,” said MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap.

