Latest Major Champion Clark set to play Genesis Scottish Open

New Delhi, June 28 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark is set to return to the Genesis Scottish Open after claiming his maiden Major title in California two weeks ago.

Clark is in scintillating form, capping a stellar season with a one-shot victory over four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club, just over a month after claiming his first PGA TOUR title.

The 29-year-old will join an exciting field for the Rolex Series event at the Renaissance Club from July 13-16, which includes eight of the top ten players in the world, headlined by World Number One Scottie Scheffler as well as McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.

Clark triumphed over 2022 Genesis Scottish Open champion Schauffele to win the Wells Fargo Championship by four strokes in May, with his U.S. Open victory giving him two wins in four starts, in addition to five further top tens in the 2022/23 PGA TOUR season.

He will tee it up in Scotland’s national Open for the second time, following a tied 16th place finish last season.

Clark said: “It’s been a whirlwind few weeks and an amazing season so far, all coming together in LA a few weeks ago. I’m looking forward to keeping things going over the summer and getting back to the Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open will be a big part of that.”

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field also includes Major winners Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, 2015 champion Rickie Fowler, PGA TOUR winners Sam Burns, Im Sungjae and Seamus Power and Scotland’s number one, Robert MacIntyre.

