Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati Win Big, Check Full List of Winners Here

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-tying fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award on Monday night, adding to his historic 24 Grand Slam titles. The Serbian tennis star joins Roger Federer for the most wins in the prestigious category.

Djokovic, who previously won in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2019, received his award from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Aitana Bonmatí made history twice at the ceremony. The Barcelona midfielder became the first footballer to win Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and later collected another award as part of Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup-winning team. The Spanish squad became the first all-female team to win Laureus World Team of the Year.

Other winners included American gymnast Simone Biles (Comeback of the Year), English footballer Jude Bellingham (Breakthrough of the Year), wheelchair tennis star Diede de Groot (Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability), and skateboarder Arisa Trew (Action Sportsperson of the Year).

Read Also | WATCH: Virat Kohli's Historic 50th ODI Century Recognised Among 'Epic Moments of 2023' at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

Rafael Nadal's foundation, Fundación Rafa Nadal, received the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards, held at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, celebrated the best athletes across various sports. Hollywood star Andy Garcia hosted the ceremony, with presentations from sporting legends like Usain Bolt and Carlos Alcaraz

Hollywood Host ✨



A huge thank you to Hollywood star Andy Garcia for hosting the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. #Laureus24pic.twitter.com/5RzbjyMQaG — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Novak Djokovic





🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic wins the 2024 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 🏆🐐#Laureus24pic.twitter.com/AWyRHuj4dV — Eurosport (@eurosport) April 22, 2024

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success," Djokovic said.

“It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months. I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself. The Laureus Awards are so special because they represent recognition from the 69 world-class athletes who make up the Laureus World Sports Academy. To earn the votes of my sporting heroes is what makes these Awards so coveted in all of sport."

“Finally, this Laureus Statuette stands alone because it represents more than sporting achievement. The Laureus mission of using sport as a power for good has been changing lives for 25 years and embodies the values of its founding patron, Nelson Mandela. I want to add my support to Laureus Sport for Good and the work they are doing to transform lives around the world," he added.

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aitana Bonmatí





"I want to thank all my teammates and the staff of my club and national team who have helped me a lot, and because of them I am here today"@AitanaBonmati reflects on being named the 2024 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year#Laureus24pic.twitter.com/5kiSzzh0e3 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Spain Women's Football Team



🇪🇸 @SEFutbolFem are the 2024 Laureus World Team of the Year.



The team showed remarkable resilience at the @FIFAWWC to overcome a group-stage defeat and go on to win the title for the first time. #Laureus24pic.twitter.com/AuUpIEZL8k — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

“I am honoured to receive the Laureus for Sportswoman of the Year – and I am also very happy that my international team-mates have been recognised as the Team of the Year by the Laureus World Sports Academy,"Aitana Bonmat­ said.

“It is humbling to see the list of previous winners of this Award. From Serena Williams to Simone Biles, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and last year’s winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, they are all incredible athletes who have not only excelled in their chosen sports, but have been incredible role models for younger generations of young women and girls."

"To be the first footballer to win this Award makes it even more special and I hope to represent my sport in the same way that those great champions have done," she further added.

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Jude Bellingham



🎥 Listen to the moment that @CarlosAlcaraz handed @BellinghamJude the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, in Madrid.#Laureus24pic.twitter.com/7x9tusKkQo — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Simone Biles



“Thank you for making my dreams come true” ✨@Simone_Biles is the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award Winner for 2024.#Laureus24pic.twitter.com/tF22K9W4ch — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fundación Rafa Nadal



🤩 @frnadal are the 2024 Laureus Sport for Good Award recipients.



The inspirational programme truly believes in the transformative power of sport. It helps over 1,000 vulnerable young people in Spain and India & empowers them to realise their potential #Laureus24 |… pic.twitter.com/uiRAWcR1Js — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Diede de Groot



👏 Moving and motivational words from the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability, @DiedetheGreat .#Laureus24pic.twitter.com/LTsim7ZYsR — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Arisa

