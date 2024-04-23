WATCH: Virat Kohli's Historic 50th ODI Century Recognised Among 'Epic Moments of 2023' at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's historic achievement in the 2023 Cricket World Cup was recognised at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony held in Madrid.

Kohli's 50th ODI century scored against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in the World Cup semi-final, was included in the montage of epic sporting moments from 2023. The feat saw him surpass batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record of 49 ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred featured in the 'Laureus Epic Moments of 2024'. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PHShXdaIPb — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 23, 2024

On November 15, 2023, during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli etched his name in the history books once again. Leading India against Kane Williamson's New Zealand, Kohli played a pivotal role in securing victory for the Men in Blue. This match was significant as India had struggled against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup under Kohli's captaincy.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India witnessed Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century. His innings of 117 runs off 113 balls, in the presence of Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium, surpassed Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries. Kohli's century propelled India to set a formidable target of 398 runs. Despite New Zealand's efforts, they fell short in their chase due to Mohammed Shami's impressive bowling figures of 7/57.

Meanwhile, Kohli's current IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, faces an uphill battle for the 2024 title. With seven losses in a row, including a recent defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, they sit at the bottom of the points table. Their only hope rests on winning all remaining matches and favorable results from other teams.