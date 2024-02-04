Legendary PT Usha Honored with Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

In a glittering ceremony held in Delhi, the iconic PT Usha was bestowed with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists Federation of India. The event celebrated her unparalleled contributions to Indian athletics, marking a historic moment in the realm of sports journalism.

She has won 4 Asian gold medals and 7 silver medals. She is often associated as the "Queen of Indian track and field". On 6 July 2022, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by former President Ram Nath Kovind. In December 2022, Usha was elected president of the IOC unopposed.In December 2022, she was appointed to the panel of Rajya Sabha vice chairman to control the proceedings of the upper house during the absence of both Chairman and Deputy Chairman. She is the first nominated MP in history to become the Vice Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.