LIV Golf Virginia: Anirban Lahiri takes 2-shot lead after second round

Gainesville, June 8 Anirban Lahiri carded a 7-under-par 64 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club tournament record to jump into the lead by two strokes after the second round of LIV Golf Virginia

Lahiri made seven birdies, including three consecutive on holes 6-8, and did not card a bogey. He stands at 11-under for the tournament, two clear of Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell and day one co-leader Martin Kaymer, who are all at 9-under headed into the final round.

None of the four have won a LIV event before.

Lahiri has not won a title anywhere since he 2015 Hero Indian Open in his own country, India. He is the only Indian on Liv golf.

In LIV’s shotgun format, Lahiri played in the first group off of No. 1 with Joaquin Niemann. Niemann had put together a birdie run on holes 5-8, and had just birdied the 10th as he stepped up to 11, playing at 190 yards, with the tournament lead. His tee shot, however, was too short, hitting the front of the hillside green across Lake Manassas before tumbling down into the water.

Niemann would take a penalty and card a double bogey, finishing his round at -3, four strokes back and in a four-way tie for fifth with Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and the other day one co-leader, Bryson DeChambeau.

Rahm, the third member of the group that started at the first with Lahiri and Niemann, could’ve just as easily been in the lead. He shot 2-under round of 69.

DeChambeau and Lahiri’s efforts led their Crushers team to the top of the team standings by a stroke over the Brooks Kopeka-led Smash GC.

