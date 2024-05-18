Colombo, May 18 The Colombo Strikers have bolstered their squad by picking some notable names, preparing for an impactful comeback in the fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2024 (LPL 2024). The Colombo Strikers, owned by Sagar Khanna, with support from coaches Simon Helmot, Carl Crowe, and Chaminda Vaas, significantly enhanced their performance through strategic signings to carry forward this success into the upcoming LPL season.

In a bid to strengthen their squad, the Colombo Strikers have made direct signings of some noted names like Shadab Khan, the Pakistani all-rounder known for his dynamic leg-spin and aggressive batting; Glenn Phillips, the New Zealand powerhouse who brings a wealth of experience and explosive batting prowess; Thisara Perera, a seasoned Sri Lankan all-rounder who adds depth with his big-hitting abilities and reliable medium pace; and Sadeera Samarawickrama, the wicketkeeper-batsman who has been a consistent performer in Sri Lankan cricket.

They have also retained key players such as Chamika Karunaratne, who was instrumental in securing many wickets in the previous edition of the Lanka Premier League, and Nipun Dhananjaya, a young and talented batsman known for his solid technique and anchoring abilities.

Reflecting on the signings, Sagar Khanna, the owner of Colombo Strikers, said, "We believe in assembling a team that embodies excellence and resilience. The retention of legendary icons such as Chamika and Nipun aligns perfectly with our vision of clinching victory and bringing glory to our franchise."

Coach Simon Helmot, highlighted the strategic essence behind the recent signings, stating, "At the core of our strategy lies the commitment to nurture a winning ethos. Through the inclusion of these cricketing stalwarts, we're poised to deliver exceptional performances on the field, leaving an indelible mark on the league."

Also sharing on the Colombo Strikers' remarkable journey in the previous Lanka Premier League season, Khanna expressed confidence in their ability to maintain a competitive edge in LPL 2024, saying, "Our team's adaptability across formats has set the bar high, and we're eager to meet the expectations this season."

The Colombo Strikers' return in the fifth edition of this prestigious league is a remarkable testament to the prowess and determination of the New York Strikers franchise. From inaugural finalists to reigning champions, the New York Strikers are set to mark their participation in the upcoming Lanka Premier League, Lanka T10, and Abu Dhabi T10 later this year.

Coach Carl Crowe emphasised the importance of carrying forward that momentum into the LPL. He remarked, "The new signings bring a wealth of experience, which is crucial for our success this season. I am confident that these additions will enable us to play the exciting brand of cricket the Strikers fans expect from us. Each of our new signings exemplifies the balance and skill needed to make a significant impact in the league."

Coach Chaminda Vaas, commenting on the recent signings, said, "The strategic acquisitions made by the management reflect our commitment to building a formidable squad. Definitely, with the signings for Colombo Strikers, we aim to elevate our performance and leave a lasting impression in the upcoming season."

The New York Strikers have been a destination for cricketing luminaries, including the iconic Babar Azam, who played for the Colombo Strikers when he was the number-one ODI batsman in the world. Babar Azam’s quick-fire century in the Lanka Premier League 2023 marked a historic moment as he ventured outside Pakistan for the first time to compete in an international league.

As the pre-draft excitement builds, the Colombo Strikers are poised to deliver another memorable season, delighting fans with their competitive spirit and high-quality cricket. Fans can expect nothing short of a spectacular display of cricketing prowess as the team gears up to dominate the field and etch their name in the annals of cricketing history.

