M Sreeshankar claims silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Bangkok [Thailand], July 15 : Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar claimed the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday. With a leap of 8.37m in the men's long jump, he also crossed the qualification mark for the Paris Olympics 2023.

Meanwhile, Sarvesh also bagged a silver medal with a high jump of 2.26m while Santhosh Kumar won bronze in men's 400m hurdles. In the heptathlon, Swapna Barman won a silver medal scoring 5840 points.

Whereas, the Indian team clinched gold in the mixed 4x400m relay.

On Friday, Parul Chaudhary won a gold medal, claiming the top position in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event.

Indian athlete Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched fourth gold for India in men's shot put with a best throw of 20.23m at the Asian Athletics Championships on Friday.

Tajinderpal defended his Asian title before getting injured during his 20.23m throw.

On Thursday, Jyothi Yarraji opened India's gold medal tally in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles race.

Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to clinch gold in the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) at the Supachalasai Stadium.

In the men's 1500m final, another surprising gold medal awaited. With a time of 3:41.51, Ajay Kumar Saroj won gold ahead of more illustrious runners from Qatar, China, Japan, and even India's own Jinson Johnson.

With a 16.92m jump in the Men's Triple Jump, Abdulla Aboobacker earned India's third gold medal of the day. Aboobacker recorded a jump of 16.92m.

Meanwhile, by clocking 53.07 secs, Aishwarya Mishra bagged the bronze medal in women’s 400m.

The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 is underway at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The five-day event started on July 12 and will conclude on July 16.

