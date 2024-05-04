Madrid Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime to face Rublev in final after Lehecka back injury

Madrid, May 4 Unseeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Andrey Rublev in Sunday's men's final of the Madrid Open, after the world number 35 had a walkover against Jiri Lehecka, while Rublev defeated Taylor Fritz.

The evening match between Auger-Aliassime and Lehecka was level at three games each when the Czech complained of a back problem. He attempted to continue after treatment, but only lasted three more points, before falling to the ground in agony as he looked to return and he was almost in tears as he left the court, reported Xinhua.

"I couldn't believe that was happening, when he (Lehecka) put his hands to his back. I feel really bad for him," said Auger-Aliassime.

"I don't know what he must have thought when he knew he couldn't continue. I really feel for Jiri, but I can't do anything," added the Canadian player.

Rublev got off to a bad start, as Fritz broke his opening serve, but broke immediately back as he took advantage of the world number 13's struggles with his first serve.

From then on, his serve and powerful forehand proved to be too much for Fritz in a match that lasted just 73 minutes

"When he broke me, I thought, OK, it is only the beginning, we have a long set and we will see. Maybe he will also not start well on his serve," said Rublev.

"Mentally I was feeling much better and I was able to perform," added the Russian, who put his success down to controlling his emotions.

