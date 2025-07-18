Madueke thanks Chelsea fans for praise and criticism after Arsenal switch

London, July 18 English forward Noni Madueke bid farewell to Chelsea through social media after his move to Arsenal materialized on Friday.

Maudeke thanked all those involved with the club and also thanked the praises as well as the criticism he received from the fans while he was at the club.

“Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for the last 3 or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates, thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys. We achieved so much this season and I honestly wish you guys nothing but the best.

“ To Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly, thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories,” posted Madeuke.

Madueke arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023 as an young talent and made 12 appearances over the remainder of that campaign.

In his first full season at Stamford Bridge, the winger developed into a first-team regular and made 34 appearances across all competitions, finishing the campaign with eight goals.

He progressed further in 2024/25, adding eleven goals as the Blues secured a return to the Champions League and lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Madueke’s growth was reflected at international level too, earning his first senior England cap last September and going on to represent his country six times.

Madueke is Arsenal’s fourth summer signing after having already brought in midfielders Martin Zubamendi and Christian Norgaard. They also signed Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga as a backup goalkeeper to David Raya

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor