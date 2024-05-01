Maharashtra State Armwrestling Championship 2024: Dara Singh Handa reigns supreme

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 1 : Nagpur's Dara Singh Handa emerged as Champion of Champion winner in the Senior Men's category (Senior Right-Hand category) at the 35th Maharashtra State Armwrestling Championship 2024, which was held at Karmaveer Dadasaheb Kannamwar Engineering College, Nagpur.

The championship was hosted by the Maharashtra Armwrestling Association led by General Secretary Shrikant Warankar.

Dara Singh Handa is also one of the star players of the Rohtak Rowdies franchise in the Pro Panja League. He beat Tawheed Shaikh, who represents Ludhiana Lions in the Pro Panja League in the first round of the Champion of Champions match.

Nagpur emerged as the best-performing district, followed by Mumbai and Aurangabad (Shambaji Nagar). Himansu Kadu (Amravati) won in the sub-junior men's category, Rehan Sayyad (Mumbai) emerged winner in the junior men's category, while Shivank Mishra (Mumbai) was declared winner in the youth men's category.

In the 55kg senior men's right-hand category, Aurangabad's Sohel Khan secured the first position, while in the Para-Orthopaedic Handicap category, Adarsh Tambe stood first. Roshan Parshuramkar emerged winner in the Para- Blind category and Vinit Gautham secured first position in the Para- Deaf category.

Notably, there was also a category for the Specially Challenged (Intellectual Disability) category in which Divyanshu Padia came first in Group 1 and Swanand Raut came first in Group 2. In the 60kg Right Hand-Women category, Latika Irle came first while Arya Sende finished as runner-up.

In the 60kg right-hand women category, Tanushri Karam secured the first position, while Seema Vasave came second. Meanwhile, in the Sub-Junior Women's 50kg right-hand category, Ayushri Maske beat Khyati Mishra to emerge as the winner.

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), spoke about the 35th Maharashtra State Armwrestling Championship 2024.

She said, "We are honoured and excited to host this prestigious 35th Maharashtra State Armwrestling Championship 2024. This tournament provided a platform for top athletes to compete and promote the arm-wrestling as a sport in India. Through this tournament, every athlete got an opportunity to showcase their skills and what they are capable of on an international platform. I also feel that it will further motivate the athletes from across states to work hard if they want to bring laurels for their country."

