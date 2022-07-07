Malaysia Masters 2022: Parupalli Kashyap bows out, loses to Anthony Ginting
July 7, 2022
Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022.
Kashyap lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 34 minutes, here at Court 2.
The Indonesian star completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and sealed his quarter-finals berth.
Earlier, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals after defeating China's Zhang Yiman 21-12, 21-10, in a game that lasted 28 minutes, here at Court 3.
On the other hand, B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing in the Round of 16, men's singles clash against China's Li Shifeng 21-14, 21-17, in a match that lasted 42 minutes.
Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be going up against Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in men's singles clash.
