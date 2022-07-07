Malaysia Masters 2022: Parupalli Kashyap bows out, loses to Anthony Ginting

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022.

Kashyap lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 34 minutes, here at Court 2.

The Indonesian star completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and sealed his quarter-finals berth.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals after defeating China's Zhang Yiman 21-12, 21-10, in a game that lasted 28 minutes, here at Court 3.

On the other hand, B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing in the Round of 16, men's singles clash against China's Li Shifeng 21-14, 21-17, in a match that lasted 42 minutes.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be going up against Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in men's singles clash.

( With inputs from ANI )

