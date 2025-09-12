Manchester United goalkeeper makes loan move to Trabzonspor

Manchester, Sep 12 Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration.

The move has been completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday.

"An agreement has been with Manchester United regarding the free temporary transfer of professional footballer Andre Onana to our club for the 2025-2026 season," said Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international, has made 102 appearances for the Reds since signing from Italian giants Inter in July 2023.

Onana featured in all but one game during his first campaign in Manchester, and ended it an FA Cup winner, following an excellent team performance against Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

He continued to be first choice in the 2024/25 season and became the first keeper to win the Premier League’s Save of the Month three times.

Onana played 50 times in his second campaign and has now agreed a loan move to Trabzonspor.

The goalkeeper made just one appearance for United so far this season, which arrived in the defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

A hamstring injury prevented Onana from being involved with the team during pre-season nd he made an error in his first game of the campaign as Uniteed suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby.

Onana's United spell has been further punctuated after United sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, 23, on deadline day from Royal Antwerp in a deal worth an initial 21 million euros (£18.1m) plus add-ons.

Ruben Amorim side who will visit Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, now has Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton as his goalkeeping options.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor