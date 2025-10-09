Maphaka ruled out of SA’s one-off T20I against Namibia and white-ball tour of Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct 9 South Africa’s promising young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of the one-off T20I against Namibia and the white-ball tour of Pakistan after sustaining a hamstring strain during a domestic four-day game in Cape Town last week.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the development in an official statement on Wednesday, announcing that Ottneil Baartman will replace Maphaka for the T20I against Namibia scheduled for October 11 and will also be part of the T20I squad for the Pakistan series later this month.

Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams, who was already part of the T20I setup, has been added to the ODI squad for the tour.

“Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of the one-off T20 International (T20I) against Namibia and the white-ball tour of Pakistan due to a hamstring strain,” CSA stated.

“The 19-year-old sustained the injury during the DP World Lions’ opening 4-Day Series match against WSB Western Province at WSB Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town last week.

“Subsequent scans and medical assessments revealed a grade 1-2 injury, and he will undergo rehabilitation over the next four weeks.

“Hollywoodbets Dolphins paceman Ottneil Baartman has been named as Maphaka’s replacement for the T20I against Namibia at Namibia Cricket Ground on Saturday, 11 October. He has also been included in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Pakistan later this month.

“Lizaad Williams has been added to the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the Pakistan series,” CSA posted on X.

Maphaka had first experienced discomfort while representing the Lions against Western Province in a four-day domestic match at Newlands last week. He bowled 5.5 overs in the first innings before leaving the field with visible hamstring strain.

After an initial scan revealed no major damage, he returned in the second innings to take the new ball and produced a remarkable spell of 3 for 26 in ten overs, helping his side secure victory by an innings and 134 runs.

However, a subsequent medical evaluation by CSA’s medical team confirmed a more serious issue than initially suspected. The board clarified that “subsequent scans and medical assessments revealed a grade 1-2 injury, and he will undergo rehabilitation over the next four weeks.”

The setback rules Maphaka out of the white-ball tour of Pakistan, which follows the two-match Test series beginning on October 12. South Africa will then play three T20Is starting October 28, followed by three ODIs, with the series concluding on November 8.

In Maphaka’s absence, Baartman — who impressed in domestic cricket with his control and new-ball accuracy — will be looking to make his mark on the international stage. Williams’ inclusion in the ODI squad also strengthens South Africa’s pace options for what promises to be a competitive tour in subcontinental conditions.

South Africa’s squads:

Namibia T20I: Donovan Ferreira (capt), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.

Pakistan T20Is: David Miller (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.

Pakistan ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.

