Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident aged 24

Nairobi [Kenya], February 12 : World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum has died in a road accident in Kenya at the age of 24, reported Skysports.

His coach, Gervais Hakizimana, was also killed in the crash.

Last year, Kiptum set a new course record for the London Marathon, winning the men's event in two hours, one minute, and 25 seconds.

He also shattered the men's world record by winning the Chicago Marathon in two hours and 35 seconds in 2023, surpassing the record of fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.

Kiptum became the first man to run the marathon in under two hours and one minute, shaving 34 seconds off the previous world record set by two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2022.

The international track body World Athletics certified his record last week.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe expressed the same feelings as millions of supporters and other athletes when he said that Kelvin's passing was a terrible loss for the athletics community.

https://twitter.com/sebcoe/status/1756821850200404328

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana. On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation," Coe posted on X.

"It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, and we will miss him dearly. Seb," Coe added.

In the realm of long-distance running, Kiptum's rise was rapid. He made a big impression on the world stage by winning the London Marathon in 2023, displaying his extraordinary talent and tenacity.

