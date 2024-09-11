Martin Odegaard to be sidelined for three weeks due to ankle injury

New Delhi, Sep 11 Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is likely to sidelined for three weeks after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Norway in their Nations League victory over Austria.

According to Norway’s team doctor, Ola Sand, Odegaard is likely to be out for at least three weeks, although there is “probably no fracture” to his left ankle. Sand noted that a quicker recovery would be a “bonus,” but the midfielder is expected to miss several key fixtures for Arsenal.

Odegaard, 25, limped off during the match and returned to London on Tuesday for an MRI scan. While the scan showed no fracture, the injury will still require time to heal. “Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks,” Sand told Norwegian newspaper VG. "Anything other than that is just a bonus, and it could take longer.”

If Odegaard’s recovery follows the expected timeline, he will miss up to five matches for Arsenal, including crucial fixtures such as the Champions League clash against Atalanta on September 21 and the Premier League showdown with title rivals Manchester City on September 22.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to provide further details on Odegaard's injury during a press conference on Friday ahead of the highly anticipated north London derby against Tottenham this Sunday. The Gunners will also be without Declan Rice, who is suspended, and summer signing Mikel Merino, who is sidelined with a fractured shoulder.

In addition, Arsenal face further uncertainty in defense, with Riccardo Calafiori doubtful after suffering a calf injury during Italy’s Nations League match against France. However, there is some positive news for the Gunners, as striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly close to returning to full fitness following a groin issue.

