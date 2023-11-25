Mascot, logo for Khelo India Para Games to be launched tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 25 : The mascot and logo for the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be launched in New Delhi on Sunday, 26th November at the Zoravar Auditorium, Maneckshaw Centre.

The event will be attended by Chief Guest Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The event will also be attended by Nitish Pramanik, the Minister of State, Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as per a press release from the Sports Ministry.

The event will also be attended by an array of sporting icons including wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Sarita Mor, Boxer Akhil Kumar and former India hockey captain Rani Rampal. Renowned Coach for shooting, Samresh Jung will also be in attendance while para-powerlifter Ashok, para-shooter Avani Lekhra, para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat, para-Javelin Sumit Antil, para-TT player Bhavina Patel among others will also be present.

The first-ever Khelo India Para Games is scheduled to be held from December 10 to December 17, 2023. Over 1400 participants from across 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which will witness para athletes vie for honours in 7 disciplines including para-athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para-badminton, para table tennis and para weight lifting.

The events will be held across 3 SAI stadiums - the IG Stadium, the Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad and the JLN Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor