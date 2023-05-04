Masters Badminton: Bombay Gym land major honours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Host Club Bombay Gymkhana's Ayaz Billawala and Shailesh Daga, the top seeds, rallied from a game down to defeat second seeds Gautam Laud (Bom Gym) and Mangrish Palekar (Willingdon SC) 11-21, 23-21, 22-20 in a closely contested Men's 45 Doubles title match of the 29th Badminton GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana courts.

Bombay Gymkhana A also emerged the champions in the Elite Team Championships, defeating Andheri SC, Tigers 2-1.

Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana's Deanne Rodrigues grabbed a fine double when she combined with MCA, Kandivli's Palkan Dave to win the Women's Combination 75+ title. Deanne, who had earlier won the 80+ combination title, and her partner Palkan upset the top seeds Kiran Shete (MLWB) and Priya Ambekar (MCF) 21-12, 21-12 for the title.

Former international Palekar lost his second final of the day when he and Deepak Jaitley lost to Pradad Shetty and Rajesh Bhanushali 21-16, 13-21, 12-21.

Results (all finals):

Men's Doubles 45 (final): Ayaz Bilawala/Shailesh Daga [1] beat Gautam Laud/Mangirish Palikar [2] - 11-21, 23-21-22-20;

Women's Combination 75+: Deanne Rodrigues/Palkan Dave beat Kiran Shete/Priya Ambekar [1] - 21-12, 21-12.

Men's Combination 85+: Prasad Shetty/Rajesh Bhanu Shali beat Deepak Jaitly/Mangirish Palekar - 16-21, 21-13, 21-12.

Team Championship - Elite: Bombay Gymkhana A beat Andheri Sports Complex Tigers 2-1.

