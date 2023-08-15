"May our tricolour forever fly high": Indian sportspersons wish nation on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Indian cricketers took to social media on Tuesday to extend their wishes on the 77th Independence Day.

As people celebrate across the country, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and several other notable cricketers took to Twitter to wish countrymen a happy Independence Day.

Former captain Virat Kohli wished everyone a happy Independence Day.

https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1691314267092295681

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes and wrote, "A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day! May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory!"

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1691306542820360192

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish the nation on its 77th Independence Day and wrote," Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay! Today we celebrate the freedom, diversity and progress of our nation. Let’s continue to build a bright and prosperous future for our country and keep the tricolour flying high!"

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1691276109189640192

"Wishing every Indian a very Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind," BCCI tweeted.

https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1691278645900484608

"Don't know about love, but what is from you is not from anyone else!" former India opener Gautam Gambhir posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1691291123606867968

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh also posted a video and tweeted, "May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence."

https://twitter.com/imjadeja/status/1691297828956491776

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, "Jai ho #IndependenceDay."

https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1691291246046883840

"Heartiest Greetings to all on #IndependenceDayIndia. Lets remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and resolve to take the country on the path of peace, harmony and progress. Our every step should ensure that we are contributing to the Nation," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

https://twitter.com/anilkumble1074/status/1691307523733905408

"Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!" Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble tweeted.

Former India batter Suresh Raina said everyone should cherish the spirit of unity in diversity and "honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters."

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1691309194920800256

"Wishing my fellow Indians a joyous #IndependenceDay! Let's honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the spirit of unity in diversity. May the tricolour always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind!" Raina tweeted.

https://twitter.com/16Sreejesh/status/1691283009977384960

Olympic medallist Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh tweeted, "May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023."

