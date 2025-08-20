Mbappe's penalty gives Real Madrid winning start to LaLiga campaign

Madrid, Aug 20 Mbappe's goal from the penalty spot guided Real Madrid to make a winning start to their LaLiga campaign at the Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso's men, who dominated the game from start to finish, overcame Osasuna 1-0 on the opening matchday of the season.

After a goalless first half, Mbappe, last season's Golden Boot winner, gave the Madridistas the win with a penalty goal early in the second half of the clash. Carreras, who started the game, and Mastantuono made their official debuts for the team, Real Madrid reports.

Madrid started on top and pressed high up the pitch. Carreras was the first to try his luck with a long-range left-footed effort that went just wide (7'). Ten minutes later, Huijsen also attempted a shot from outside the area, but Sergio Herrera deftly pushed his effort wide.

Despite their dominance, Osasuna defended in their area and barely conceded any chances. In the 26th minute, Militao struck another powerful long-range shot that the goalkeeper again kept out with a smart save.

Real Madrid continued to push forward and Mbappé, after collecting the ball in the opposition box, went close when he fired a right-footed shot just wide of the post (36’). On the stroke of half-time, Vini Jr. raced on to the counter-attack in search of a goal after recovering the ball in the Osasuna half.

Boyomo thwarted him with a stamp on the foot that referee Adrián Cordero failed to spot. Five minutes after the restart, the Madridistas' persistence finally paid off. Mbappé surged down the right wing into the box and, after a beautiful cut-back past Juan Cruz, he was brought down by the defender.

The Frenchman converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0. Just past the hour mark, Arda Guler almost doubled the lead with a shot from the edge of the area that sailed just over the crossbar.

Osasuna carved out their first chance in the 64th minute when Bretones was unable to finish off Rubén García's cross. Four minutes later, Xabi Alonso sent on Carvajal and Mastantuono, who received a standing ovation from the Bernabeu. The new Madridista signing set up Tchouameni five minutes after coming on, but the Frenchman's header went just wide of the top corner.

The Argentinian also had a chance to score in the closing stages when his left-footed strike from the byline was saved by Sergio Herrera. Osasuna finished the game with 10 men after Bretones was sent off for a foul on Gonzalo. It was a victory in the league opener for Madrid, who have now gone 17 seasons without losing on the opening day of the campaign.

