McLaren F1 team reacts to their incredible performance at British Grand Prix

Nottingham [UK], July 10 : McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri gave splendid results in the British Grand Prix race on Sunday. Lando Norris finished the race in the second position and his teammate Oscar Piastri came fourth.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Lando Norris said, "First of all, I just want to say a big thanks to the whole team: they've done an amazing job and none of this would be possible without the hard work that they've been putting in. It was an amazing fight with Lewis, to hold him off, and I brought the fight to Max for as long as possible. It's a long, lonely race when you're just in the middle but it's amazing to be on the podium at my home race."

He added, "The whole in-lap I was just trying to wave to everyone. A big thanks to all the British fans out here supporting all of me and the whole team. We should have had P2 and P3. Oscar did an amazing job all weekend, and he should have been P3 today without the Safety Car, so a shame, he deserved it. Great result at Silverstone, we'll keep pushing forward from here as a team."

As per the official website of Formula 1, Oscar Piastri said, "P4, what a result! Of course, it was slightly frustrating with the Safety Car, I thought we were on for a podium for a very, very long time in that race, so it hurts a little bit - but I'm very, very happy that the hurt is for a podium. Given where we started this year, I'm very, very happy. Awesome result for the whole team. It was amazing to be running back at the front again and I can't wait for more."

McLaren F1 Team Principal Andrea Stella said, "This is a great team result at the British Grand Prix. It comes at the end of a very strong weekend for the MCL60, in which we've been able to compete at the top on both single-lap pace during qualifying, and now across race stints also. We've struggled in the past with the latter but today it allowed us to capitalise on an excellent performance yesterday. It's a real shame for Oscar, he should have been on the podium but the timing of the Safety Car meant that we lost a position and he finished fourth - but that takes nothing away from the strong weekend he's had and the incredible race he drove. I'm delighted for Lando. He got to enjoy a beautiful moment in front of his home crowd after an excellent performance."

While concluding he said, "My final thoughts are for everyone who made this happen. The men and women at McLaren have worked very hard to turn the situation around this year and get us into this position, and our fans have supported us even when we've been struggling. This result is for all of them. I hope we can have more days like this in the future."

