Men's Hockey World Cup celebration in Cuttack on Jan 11

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 Hockey India is all set to host the Hockey World Cup celebration at the historic Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Cuttack city on January 11, 2023.

The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup-2023 will be organised from January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of the much awaited event, Odisha Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna reviewed the preparations made for the grand celebration at the event venue on Saturday.

Odisha has always played the perfect host, set a benchmark and amazed the global sports audience with its spectacular hosting of the Hockey World Cup of 2018. The excitement has been building up in Cuttack for the upcoming World Cup.

The sports secretary emphasised that this time too all efforts should be oriented towards making this event exemplary. He has advised officials present to support and work closely with the hockey federation to ensure the city is prepared to welcome the World Cup event and that the spectators have a great experience.

To ensure a safe and incident free event, dedicated fire, security and health teams will be deployed days prior to the celebration. Traffic management and crowd control were discussed in detail.

To make the tournament memorable for both the participating teams and also common citizens, the state government is going to organise several mega sporting and cultural events across the state including the hosting cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

