Men’s ODI WC: Funnier things have happened in the game, says Teja Nidamanuru ahead of India-Netherlands clash

Pune, Nov 9 Though Netherlands have bowed out of 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, middle-order batter Teja Nidamanuru believes his side can cause an upset win over India in their clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, saying that funnier things have happened in the game.

Netherlands' semi-final hopes were brought to an end after suffering a 160-run defeat to England and are now at bottom of the points table. They need a win over India, currently unbeaten in the competition, in Bengaluru on Sunday to get a top-eight finish, essential for 2025 Champions Trophy qualification.

"It's a game of cricket right. So, it could be possible. We play our brand of cricket. We do what we do well. We've got some great manoeuvres of the ball. We've got guys who can play spin well. We've also got guys who can take wickets."

"It really just obviously you need a bit of luck There's no doubt that they're a very strong team and they've been playing very good cricket. But funnier things have happened in the game. To arguably play the best team in the comp at the top of the table is something that we're very excited by and it's another opportunity for us."

"Every time we step on the park, we're trying to showcase our skills and do the best that we can, especially being at the World Cup and coming through the journey that we've done. We don't take any game for granted and definitely looking forward to getting out there on Sunday against India," said Nidamanuru in the post-match press conference.

Netherlands also dropped a chance off Ben Stokes, when he got a reprieve on 41 at fine leg by Logan van Beek off Aryan Dutt’s bowling. The talismanic England all-rounder eventually made 108 off 84 balls and set the base for the win.

“When it comes to big plays and taking sort of those half chances, we definitely pride ourselves on doing that as a fielding unit and we practice those as well a lot. So, for us, it is a little bit disappointing, but then again, like I don't think you can put it down to sort of just that one opportunity.”

“It also comes back to being able to execute our bowling plans and being disciplined as well. I don't think I would be disappointed not to take it but I wouldn't pin it on that essentially. In the game of cricket, you make your own luck and you make other opportunities as well. So it's just obviously disappointing that the momentum had shifted from then on which kind of got away from us, especially towards the death," concluded Nidamanuru.

