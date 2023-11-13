Men’s ODI WC: Tim Paine calls for Marcus Stoinis to be kept in Australia’s playing eleven if only he takes new-ball

New Delhi, Nov 13 Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has called for Marcus Stoinis to be kept in the side’s playing eleven for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup second semi-final against South Africa only if the fast-bowling all-rounder takes up new-ball bowling duties.

With Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc set to come in Australia’s playing eleven for the semi-final clash against the Proteas at the Eden Gardens on November 16, Sean Abbott is likely to make way. But the question for the team management is who between Stoinis and Marnus Labuschagne should be retained in the eleven.

As per Paine’s view, he would Labuschagne in the side for as an extra batting option, and if Stoinis is handed new-ball duties, then he expects him to keep his place in the eleven. “I wouldn't definitely play Stonis. Without seeing the wicket, I find it really hard to make a call.”

“But the only way I'm playing Marcus Stoinis ahead of Marnus is if we use him in a new ball role. If we don't, I'm taking the batting every day of the week. If we lose the toss at Eden Gardens, it looks like that wicket has worn and it has been difficult to bat on,” said Paine on SEN Radio.

Both Labuschagne and Steve Smith are in Australia’s playing eleven due to their similarities in batting. Stoinis, on the other hand, hasn’t contributed much with the bat and taken only four wickets in the six matches he’s played.

“The reason I would have had Marnus Labuschagne in our World Cup squad is because of this moment. If it spins, you need skill. If we're chasing in the second innings and they've got three spinners, we need a guy who averages 60 in Test cricket. He's got the ability to handle that type of bowling and that type of pressure.”

“If Stoinis isn't going to use the new ball for a couple of overs and he's only bowled something like 19 overs for the World Cup, then I'm going to go with Marnus ahead of him and bring Maxwell in,” concluded Paine.

