Men’s T20 WC: Obed McCoy replaces injured Jason Holder in West Indies’ 15-member squad

St. John’s (Antigua), May 26 Pace bowler Obed McCoy has been named as the replacement for injured Jason Holder in co-hosts’ West Indies’ squad for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup. West Indies is in Group C of the tournament and will play its first match on June 2 in Guyana against Papua New Guinea.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in its statement on Sunday that Holder sustained the injury during his 2024 County Championship stint for Worcestershire and added the team's medical staff will provide all necessary support to the fast-bowling all-rounder for ensuring his swift and complete recovery.

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon. While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy.”

“Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

McCoy has picked 33 wickets in 27 T20 games this year, and is known for his skillful variations, particularly at the back end of the innings. He was the leading wicket-taker on the West Indies A team’s recent tour to Nepal, and is turning out for the side in their ongoing T20I series against South Africa at Jamaica.

CWI added that Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr. and Andre Fletcher are the five reserve players who would be ready to step in if needed to the Rovman Powell-led West Indies’ side for the Men’s T20 World Cup.

"We are fortunate to have such depth and quality in our ranks. Our reserve players are all A-class talents who have proven their abilities in various formats of the game, but certainly T20. Each one of them is fully capable of slotting into the team seamlessly should the situation arise,” added head coach Daren Sammy.

West Indies won the Men’s T20 World Cup twice - first in Sri Lanka in 2012 and then in India in 2016. Now hosting the tournament for the second time at home after 2010 edition, West Indies will be eyeing to be the first team to win a Men’s T20 World Cup on home soil.

Following their tournament opener against PNG, West Indies will face Uganda on June 8, followed by playing New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on June 12, and facing Afghanistan on June 17 in St Lucia.

West Indies Squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Alzarri Joseph (Vice Captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd

Reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr. and Andre Fletcher

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor