Meritus Cup karting: Gurugram's Aarav Dewan tops Round 2 with maiden victory

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], May 9 : Gurugram's Aarav Dewan of Leapfrog Racing won Round 2 in the OK Junior class while Bengaluru's Ishaan Madesh of Peregrine Racing took the honours in the Senior class in the Round 2 of the FMSCI Meco Meritus Cup at Meco Kartopia in Bengaluru. Chennai's Rivaan Dev Preetham, the reigning Rotax champion, won both races in the Micro class.

For the 14-year Aarav Dewan, a Class 8 student of Heritage Experiential School, this is his first career win at a national-level event. He won the final race and came third in the Super Heat. He emerged as the championship leader with a total of 61 points in the OK class. Arafath, who led the table with 32 points after Round 1, is second with 58 points.

In the Micro class, 11-year Rivaan Dev Preetham of MSport topped the table after two rounds with 67 points. The Class 5 students of Alphabet International School won both rounds. Rehan Khan, who bagged 29 points in each of the two rounds is in second place. Yug Jain of Peregrine Racing is third in the standings after two rounds. Rivaan won both the Sprint races in Round 2.

Multiple National champion Ishaan Madesh won Round 2 in Senior class with a third in the Sprint and a victory in the Feature Race. But it is Siddharth Rooso of Kartkrew Motorsports who is leading the Senior table with 64 points followed by teammate Ethan Joy on 51 in third. Ishaan did not take part in Round 1.

