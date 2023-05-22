Miami Heat win Game 3 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

Miami [US], May 22 : In Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final, Miami Heat defeated Boston Celtics 128-102 at the Kaseya Center on Monday.

Miami Heat have won three matches of the seven-game series of the NBA Eastern Conference finals. They just need to win one more match to secure a place in the NBA Finals.

In the first quarter of Game 3, Miami Heat dominated the opposition and defended well. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 30-22. Boston Celtics lost the first quarter as they were poor in the attack and could not take advantage of their opportunities.

In the second quarter, Miami Heat maintained their consistency and style of attacking play. Miami Heat won the second quarter as well. The score at the end of the second quarter was 31-24. Boston Celtics looked down and out as they seemed lethargic while playing.

In the third quarter, Miami Heat again outcasted their opponents and they looked clear favourites to win the match. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 31-17.

In the fourth quarter, Boston Celtics made a comeback but the ship had already sailed as the lead set by Miami Heat was out of reach. Still, Boston Celtics gave their best towards the end. The fourth was a high score, but Boston Celtics won the last quarter. The score at the end of the fourth quarter was 39-35.

Miami Heat's player Gabe Vincent gave an outstanding performance as he scored 29 points with two rebounds and three assists. Duncan Robinson aided his teammate as he scored 22 points with two rebounds and four assists. Jimmy Butler also gave a helping hand as he got 16 points with eight rebounds and six assists.

Boston Celtics's player, Jayson Tatum scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and two assists. Jaylen Brown got 12 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor