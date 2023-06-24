Mick Schumacher to drive father Michael Schumacher's car

Sussex [UK], June 24 : Mick Schumacher will drive the W02 Mercedes car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the same car his seven-time world champion father, Michael Schumacher, drove in 2011 for Mercedes.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual motorsports festival featuring modern and historic motor racing vehicles.

Mick Schumacher joined the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team at the start of the 2023 season as a reserve driver.

Previously Mick drove for the Haas F1 team for two years.

According to the official website of Formula 1, a delighted Schumacher, who will be attending the event for the first time, said: "It's going to be spectacular to run in my dad's 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run. Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega. Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it."

"I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced. But this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face. The W02 was the second car designed and built by Mercedes after purchasing the team in 2009. Raced by Michael and eventual 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, it became a regular points scorer en route to fourth in the constructors' championship in 2011," he added.

Mick Schumacher will be teaming up with another former Haas driver, Esteban Gutierrez who will be driving the Mercedes 2021 championship-winning car, the W12.

