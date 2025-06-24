Middlesbrough appoint Rob Edwards as Carrick's replacement

Middlesbrough, June 24 England's Middlesbrough Football Club have announced the appointment of Rob Edwards as the new head coach. A Premier League promotion winner, he joins the club on a three-year contract and is joined in the dugout by Adi Viveash and Harry Watling.

Edwards' appointment follows after Michael Carrick was sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge. The former England and Manchester United midfielder took over at the Championship side in October 2022 for his first role in management.

He guided the team to a play-off finish in 2022-23, but they have missed out on the top six in the past two campaigns.

Rob brings a wealth of experience, having led Luton Town to the top flight during his first season at the club, and he followed that by managing the Hatters in the Premier League.

The 42-year-old’s previous management experience came at Forest Green Rovers, where he led the club to League One for the first time in their history, and he had a short spell at Watford before leading Luton to a remarkable promotion in 2023.

“It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club. It’s something that’s not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

“It felt instantly that this was right for me, and it got me excited. If I were going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

“We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can’t wait to get started now," said Rob Edwards.

Adi is a vastly experienced coach, having spent seven years as Coventry City’s assistant manager – a period which included two promotions – and nine years coaching with Chelsea’s Academy.

Harry is another highly-rated coach who has worked at the likes of Chelsea, Millwall, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Rangers.

Rob cut his teeth on the coaching front at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he was Under-18s coach and U21s coach. He also coached England U20s and England U16s.

As a player, Rob made around 250 appearances, starting his career in the Premier League with Aston Villa. A former Welsh international central defender, he clocked up a century of appearances at Wolves and captained Blackpool on their journey to the Premier League.

