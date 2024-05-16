Mizoram score 7 past Rajasthan; to face Assam in QF of U-20 Swami Vivekananda NFC

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), May 16 Mizoram comfortably paved their way into the quarterfinals of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Championship with a thumping 7-0 victory over Rajasthan at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama ground in their final Group F encounter.

Mizoram started the game as they meant to go on taking only four minutes to open the scoring through Lalngaihsama, who buried the ball into the back of the net. The early goal saw the Rajasthan team’s defense crumble and went on to concede four goals within the first 21 minutes.

Lalro Thanga was the main man on point for Mizoram as goals in the 11th, 56th and 64th minute saw him grab a hattrick.

Four goals in the first half and three in the second saw Mizoram finish their group stage journey as the leaders of Group F after winning all three games and garnering nine points in the process.

They will face Assam in their first knockout game of the tournament on Saturday.

Brief Score: Mizoram 7 (Lalngaihsama 4’, 77’, Lalro Thlanga 11’, 56’, 64’, Lalthankima 18’, Malsawmzuala 21' p)

Rajasthan 0

