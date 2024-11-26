MLS: New York City FC part ways with head coach Nick Cushing

New York, Nov 26 New York City FC have parted ways with head coach Nick Cushing on Tuesday. His departure comes after guiding the team to a sixth-place finish and 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance this season.

Following Cushing’s departure from New York City FC, the club will begin their search for a new head coach ahead of the start of the 2025 MLS season.

Cushing was appointed as the club’s interim head coach in June 2022. In that role, he managed the ‘Boys in Blue’ to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference and made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“We would like to thank Nick for his incredible dedication to the Club and this city. During his time at New York City FC, Nick has been a true professional, playing an important role in delivering the Club’s first MLS Cup as an assistant coach and then leading the team as Interim Head Coach to a Campeones Cup victory in 2022. After being appointed as Head Coach for the 2023 season, Nick built a collaborative, high-performance environment at the training facility that has allowed us to continue to evolve as an organization,” said Sporting Director David Lee.

“Whilst we are incredibly appreciative for all he has done for the Club, at this current time, we believe it’s best to move the team in a new direction as we plan for the 2025 season and beyond. We would like to sincerely thank Nick for his contributions and wish him and his family all the very best in their future endeavours,” he added.

Cushing has been an important part of City Football Group for almost two decades, initially joining the organisation in 2006. He progressed through the ranks as a coach in the Manchester City Academy before being appointed as the manager of the Manchester City women’s team in 2013. Cushing quickly became one of the most decorated coaches in the women’s game, leading the team to an impressive six trophies.

“Nick has created many wonderful memories for the Club, and our players and staff have benefited immensely from his guidance and experience. His passion for the game is infectious, and we have nothing but immense gratitude for Nick and the success he brought to the Club,” said New York City FC CEO Brad Sims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor