MOC: Asian Games gold medalist Annu Rani to head to Germany, while archer Dhiraj Bommadevara to train in Korea

New Delhi [India], November 10 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in their recent meeting approved proposals of multiple athletes to train abroad.

While Asian Games Javelin gold medalist Annu Rani will head back to Germany's Leichtathletik Gemeinschaft Offenburg Centre to train under foreign coach Werner Daniels, Asian Games Silver medalist Dhiraj Bommadevara will head to Korea's Kim Archery School with his coach Sonam Tshering Bhutia later this month.

Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar's proposal for a 68-day training camp in Budapest, Hungary has also been approved, where he will be training towards preparation for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers next year.

Further Judokas Vijay Kumar Yadav, Tulika Maan, Yash Ghangas, Asmita Dey, Shraddha Chopade and Himanshi Tokas, along with their coach Yashpal Solanki will head to Japan for training cum competitions in Tokyo.

MYAS under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their Air Tickets, Visa, boarding/lodging costs, training costs, Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) along with coaching fee for Javelin coach Werner Daniels in the case of Annu Rani.

During the MOC meeting proposals of shuttlers HS Prannoy for financial assistance towards the Strength and Conditioning and Psychology programme services till the Paris Olympics and Srikanth Kidambi for Strength and Conditioning Trainer - Varun Kumar, for the upcoming China Masters was also approved.

