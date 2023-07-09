'Moto GP 2023' to strengthen image of Uttar Pradesh in country and abroad

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : In a major step to make UP a one trillion dollar economy, the Yogi government is going to organize the 'Moto GP India 2023' bike race from September 22 to 24, 2023, at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida for the first time to establish a strong image of the state at the global level.

The event will see 116 bikers from 45 teams racing with superbikes at a speed of 360 km/h on the racing track. On one hand, the event will raise revenue of Rs 954 crores and on the other, will, provide direct and indirect employment to 4932 people.

Bikers from different countries will be exposed to the sports infrastructure of UP being developed by the Yogi government during the much anticipated event.

The Yogi government will set a new world record through the Moto GP India bike race with live streaming of the event to take place in 195 countries and approximately 450 million people to watch the event across the globe. The world will see how the image of UP has transformed over the past six years during the event. The specialities of UP will also be shown during this event.

About one lakh people will be able to sit and enjoy the Moto GP India bike race at Buddh International Circuit. It is worth mentioning here that Moto GP is the fifth most popular sport in the world.

Branding of UP will also be done on the sides of the track during the MotoGP India race. During the program, guests will come along with the media of the country and the globe, to whom ODOPs will be presented. Along with this, ODOP stalls will also be set up at the venue. The three-day event will largely benefit the local economy.

The turnover of Rs 954 crores will include food and beverage (13.5 per cent), sale of various products (10.4 per cent), hotel industry (10.4 per cent), tickets (13.4 per cent), transport (5.1 per cent), culture (5.9 per cent), travels (34.9 per cent) and others (6.4 per cent). It is estimated that 77.5 per cent of people from different states of the country and 22.5 per cent of people from different countries will be spending huge amounts of money in UP during the event.

Various departments of the Yogi government are spending Rs 51 crores for the bike race to be held in September. These include Rs 18 crore on racing track repair, Rs 15 crore on sponsorship and Rs 18 crore on other things. This event will benefit real estate, hotel and tourism, local industry, media and the environment for the next seven years.

Qatar recently hosted the FIFA World Cup and millions of people from all over the world witnessed football matches which had a huge impact on Qatar's economy. The Yogi government has started an action plan for the wide publicity of the bike race event overseas through a short video based on Uttar Pradesh on the race weekend. Exhibitions will also be held in different states of the country as well as in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur to advertise the event while in Noida and Delhi it will be done by running e-buses with UP government and Moto GP logo on it.

More than 40 per cent of tickets for the Moto Bharat GP race have been sold so far. Tickets ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000 are being sold. Apart from this, tickets of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh will be sold through online medium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor