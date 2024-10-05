MotoGP 2024: Acosta grabs historic pole as Martin drops to 11th after a late crash in Japanese GP

Suzuka (Japan), Oct 5 Rookie rider Pedro Acosta of Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 powered to an incredible pole position at the Grand Prix of Japan, setting a new all-time lap record of 1:43.018 in the qualifying stage on Saturday.

The rookie sensation claimed P1 on the grid and now becomes the third youngest polesitter in the premier class. Acosta will start alongside Francesco Bagnaia (Team Ducati) in what could be a crucial day for the reigning World Champion after a phenomenal final run for rider #1. Bagnaia was a mere 0.246s adrift from Acosta and will be joined on the front row by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), starting from third.

Q1 was filled with drama, with spots of rain in the air and lap times improving into the final minute, allowing Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha MotoGP) to earn their spot in Q2. It was a frantic start to Q2, with rain falling, the premier class stars tried to bag a strong early lap. Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) stole the top spot after the opening lap, with red sectors continuing to appear as the #93 improved ahead of Acosta. Things soon got better for the rookie, who soon improved further, claiming provisional pole after his first run.

In the closing minutes, Bagnaia began to claw back time on his second tyre, becoming the next rider to take the top spot before Marc Marquez clocked an unbelievable 1:42.868. The #93’s fastest lap was then taken away due to exceeding track limits, allowing Acosta to inherit the pole after posting an impressive 1:43.018. Meanwhile, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) crashed in the final two minutes – falling at Turn 9.

Heading the second row of the grid will be Enea Bastianini (Ducati) after an incredible ride from ‘The Beast’. Bastianini was 0.098s adrift from the front row and will be joined on the second row by Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in fifth, continuing to look confident at Motegi. Morbidelli will charge from sixth, claiming the final spot on the second row after fighting from Q1.

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio heads from seventh on the grid, placing ahead of his teammate Marco Bezzecchi. The Italian duo had a great session, bagging a strong starting point for the Sprint and Sunday. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez is forced to start from ninth to the disappointment of the eight-time World Champion, who now has some work to do.

Another rider with a tough task ahead is Martin, qualifying in 11th after the #89 was unable to return to track after his crash. Martin will start in the middle of a talented fourth row, joined by Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Quartararo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor