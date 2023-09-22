MotoGP Bharat 2023: When and where to watch the inaugural edition in India
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 22, 2023 11:21 AM 2023-09-22T11:21:51+5:30 2023-09-22T11:22:56+5:30
The much-awaited day is finally here as the inaugural MotoGP Bharat is set to kick off in a grand style. Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida will host 22 riders for the first time in its history.Sports 18 has the official broadcasting rights for MotoGP Bharat and people can watch the event live on TV. The live streaming of the inaugural MotoGP Bharat will be available both on the JioCinema app and website.
MotoGP Bharat schedule
September 22, Friday
Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 pm IST
September 23, Saturday
Practice 2: 10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST
Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST
Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 pm IST
Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST
September 24, Sunday
Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST
Race: 3:30 pm IST