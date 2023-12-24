MP CM meets Anurag Thakur to discuss National Youth Day

New Delhi, Dec 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the National Youth Day which will be celebrated on January 12.

After his meeting with the Sports Minister, Mohan Yadav said, "I met Thakur and discussed with about the National Youth Day which will be celebrated on January 12."

He said that he discussed with Thakur regarding Khelo India, and ‘My India’ programmes as well.

"He (Thakur) assured that the Central government will support the state government," the Chief Minister added.

