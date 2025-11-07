MS Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, says franchise CEO

New Delhi, Nov 7 Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Friday.

Dhoni, who has been synonymous with CSK since the league’s inception in 2008, was back as their captain midway through the 2025 IPL, after newly-appointed captain, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury.

It was a season to forget for CSK as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. “He is likely to play, that is the (current) status. We have a feeling that he will play in this upcoming IPL,” Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

Barring the franchise’s suspension for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has been a constant person in the CSK set-up. A return for IPL 2026 will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.

So far, Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK, amassing 4,865 runs and captaining CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Overall, Dhoni has made 5439 runs in 278 matches – with 158 catches and 47 stumpings against his name.

Meanwhile, with November 15 being the IPL retention deadline, the eyes of everyone in the cricketing ecosystem will be on any big name being traded to another franchise. Since July, reports have emerged of wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson being potentially traded to either CSK or even Delhi Capitals (DC).

When specifically asked by IANS if there’s any likelihood of CSK being involved in trading Samson from RR, Viswanathan’s response came as, “No, not likely, not likely.” This news agency understands that more clarity on any trade development could arrive in the next few days.

