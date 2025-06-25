Mumbai International Chess: GM Lalit Babu, CM Madhesh ensure Indian sweep

Mumbai, June 25 Grandmaster Lalit Babu and Candidate Master Madhesh Kumar made it an Indian sweep as they emerged champions in contrasting fashion in the Rs 40 lakh prize money Mumbai International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament, which concluded at the World Trade Centre, here on Wednesday.

While Lalit Babu won his ninth and final round encounter against top-seeded Georgian GM Lavin Pantsulaia to tally 8 points, he had to spend anxious moments as Armenian GM Mamikon Gharibyan also tallied 8 points, winning his final match against Indian GM Neeloptal Das.

However, Lalit Babu’s higher tie-break score of 54.5, as compared to Gharibyan’s 54, ensured that he laid his hands on the glittering trophy and took home the winner’s purse of Rs 4 lakhs. Gharibyan’s second-place finish was worth Rs 3 lakhs. Another Indian, Deepan Chakravarthy, finished in fifth place, winning Rs 1.25 lakh.

In comparison, teen prodigy Madhesh, who impressed with calm and focused play, won the title outright, with eight points, scoring a last-round win over Vyom Malhotra.

Madhesh earned Rs 2 lakh for his fine performance, while Advik Agrawal finished runner–up and earned Rs 1.5 lakhs. Top seed Aansh Nerurkar had to settle for third place and Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth places were secured by CM Madhvendra Pratap Sharma (Rs 75,000) and Jagreet Mishra (Rs 50,000), respectively.

Sannidhi Bhat was adjudged the Best Female Player and won Rs 45,000 plus a trophy, while Rachit Gurnani and Mysha Perwez emerged the best among the Mumbai Boys and Girls, respectively, winning Rs 30,000 each and a trophy.

The Results:

Grandmasters section:

Levan Pantsulaia 6.5 lost to Lalit Babu 8; Mamikon Gharibyan 8 bt Neelotpal Das 7; Van Huy Nguyen 7 drew with Manuel Petrosyan 7

Juniors section:

Madhesh Kumar 8 bt Vyom Malhotra 6.5; Advik Agrawal 7.5 bt Aansh Nerurkar 7

