Mumbai Open: Sahaja falls short, Marino cruises into Round of 16

Mumbai, Feb 3 Second-seed Rebecca Marino of Canada cruised to the Round of 16, while India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli fell short against Lanlana Tararudee on Day Three of competition which saw plenty of thrills and spills in the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series event at the Cricket Club of India here on Monday.

Rebecca Marino of Canada delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Czech Republic’s Sara Bejlek emphatically, 6-0, 6-2. With her powerful groundstrokes and dominant serve, Marino eased into the Round of 16, reaffirming her credentials as a title contender.

In another Round of 32 clash, Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew put on a clinical display to dispatch Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. Sawangkaew’s aggressive play and tactical precision left Jakupovic struggling to find a foothold in the match.

Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic also impressed, using her experience to outplay Croatia’s Petra Marcinko 6-4, 6-2. Krunic’s consistency and well-executed shot selection secured her a decisive victory.

India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli, however, was unable to keep home hopes alive, bowing out to Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee. Despite a valiant fightback in the second set, Yamalapalli ultimately fell short, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Mumbai Open WTA Tennis Championships is heading into its fourth year and returning to Mumbai after a gap of six years in 2024. Previously, the 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka had won the 2017 edition of the Mumbai Open as a teenager, while Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum won the title in 2018. Latvia’s Darja Semeņistaja claimed the crown in 2024

Results:

2-Rebecca Marino (Canada) bt Sara Bejlek (Czech Republic) 6-0, 6-2; Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Thailand) bt Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia) 6-3, 6-1; Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) bt Petra Marcinko (Croatia) 6-4, 6-2; Sahaja Yamalapalli (India) lost to Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

