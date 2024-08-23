My goal is to be greatest Irish player that’s ever played cricket, says Gaby Lewis

New Delhi, Aug 23 Ireland women’s batter Gaby Lewis has declared that her goal is to become the greatest player to have ever played the sport from her country. The right-handed batter made her Ireland T20I debut at just 13, making her the youngest player to play the format internationally.

Cut to now, Gaby is also just 11 female players to have scored multiple T20I centuries in women’s cricket. "My goal is to be the greatest Irish player that's ever played and to do that, I think I need to take the opportunities for when we do play against those higher-ranked teams. We don't play against them often and I think I need to really grab those opportunities and dominate those games," said Gaby in an ICC 100% Cricket Superstars video.

Just two years ago, Gaby became the youngest player to captain the Ireland women's team in international cricket when she led the side during their multi-format home series against South Africa.

Recently, she got the chance to lead Ireland when regular skipper Laura Delany was ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to injury. Although Gaby was sidelined by a quadriceps injury after the opening game of the series, she is keen to continue developing her leadership skills, especially after completing her radiography degree at University College in Dublin.

"I love being in a leadership role in this team. Coming into the team early, I was kind of put up to the challenge. Obviously, you do have to speak up in meetings and being so young and it's something you just have to do. And I think I've really relished that opportunity and now it's something that I'm quite confident in," she said.

"My greatest challenge, definitely over the last four years, has been trying to balance cricket and my degree in radiography. And I'm really excited to have that in the bank and really put all my focus into cricket over the next couple of years," she concluded.

