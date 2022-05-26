National record-holding athlete Sreeshankar Murli wins Gold in long jump at 12th International Jumps Meeting at Greece

National record-holding long jumper Sreeshankar Murli won a gold medal in long jump at the 12th International Jumps Meeting held at Greece.

He won the gold medal after completing a jump of 8.31 metres.

"NR Holder Sreeshankar Murli wins Long Jump with the jump of 8.31m in 12th International Jumps Meeting held in Great effort by our champ. Many congratulations! The training & competition expense for his trip and participation were sanctioned under #TOPScheme," tweeted SAI Media.

Sweden's reigning World Indoor silver medallist Thobias Montler got the silver medal with a jump of 8.27m while France's Jules Pommery got the third position with 8.17m jump.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor